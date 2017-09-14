Duncan Curling Club General Manager, Dean Meikle says an 11-year-old girl who curled and played soccer has “a light up the room smile.”

The youngster, known as “Poppy” to friends and family, was recently diagnosed with Leukemia and has to travel to Vancouver for treatment.

An event in support of Poppy’s cause is coming to the Duncan Curling Club on September 23 and Meikle says her seven family members are going to support her through this difficult time.

Meikle adds that it took a few diagnoses to get it right.