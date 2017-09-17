The President of the Duncan-Cowichan Chamber of Commerce says now’s the time for small businesses to take action.
Julie Scurr says there’s a very short window for the consultation process. The federal government has launched this process that includes proposed tax changes, representing a large shift for economic drivers.
Scurr adds that the Trudeau Government is on the wrong track with regard to the proposed changes.
The federal government announced the proposed changes last week and opened a consultation period to hear feedback on the changes.
That consultation period ends October 2.