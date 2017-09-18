The BC Wildfire Service has rescinded the campfire prohibition that was in effect within the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.
The use of tiki torches and similar kinds of torches, outdoor stoves, gas stoves and other portable campfire equipment is also now permitted but fireworks, sky lanterns, binary exploding targets and burning barrels are still not allowed.
The current prohibition on Category 2 and 3 open fires also remains in place throughout the Coast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, except for the Fog Zone on Vancouver Island.
Members of the public are reminded that local governments may have their own burning bylaws in place and campfires may still be prohibited within those areas.