The overdose prevention site on Canada Avenue in Duncan has been up and running for a week now.

Island Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Shannon Waters says the site is the 9th on the Island to open since December of 2016….

The City of Duncan is opposed to the location of the site because of its proximity to a residential neighbourhood.

Waters says it's a common concern……

She says the locations are most often chosen because they are available for rent and they are around other services that people who inject illicit drugs use.