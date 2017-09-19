The province has announced a break for people on income or disability assistance.

People on income assistance will be able to earn an extra 200 dollars a month before any money is clawed back.

And for people on disability assistance, the annual earnings exemption will be increased by 2,400 dollars a year.

Both take effect October 1st.

Jane Dyson, executive director of Disability Alliance BC says it means people won’t have to make the tough decision of stopping work or coming off benefits…..

The change will affect around 5,800 people on income assistance and 3,000 people on disability assistance.