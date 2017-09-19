More details about the NDP/Green coalitions’ plans to take big money out of politics are rolling out.

During the election campaign the NDP’s John Horgan said he had not intention of replacing union and corporate donations to political parties with public money.

MLA for Parksville/Qualicum, Michelle Stillwell says that’s exactly what he’s done…..

Horgan called the money that will come from taxpayers a transition allowance.

The B.C. Liberals and NDP will each get about one point 9 million dollars next year and the Greens are in line for about 830,000, if the bill is passed.

It works out to 2 dollars 50 cents per vote.