The Yellow Flag Iris is taking over the place.
However, to counteract the takeover of this invasive plant species, the Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society and the Municipality of North Cowichan have started excavating the Yellow Flag Iris.
Society Program Manager, Elizabeth Bailey says three men and an excavator made huge progress in removing the plant species from local areas in a short period of time.
This excavation project improves biodiversity and helps native species not only return, but thrive.