Vancouver Island University has kicked off two days of celebrations in Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley.

It’s to celebrate a new 50 million dollar learning partnership designed and developed by VIU and Yukon College that amplifies existing in-kind and financial contributions from government, the private sector, Indigenous communities and, now, the Mastercard Foundation and Rideau Hall Foundation.

The new learning partnership aims to remove barriers to education for Indigenous youth.

Lieutenant Governor, Judith Guichon says her late husband couldn’t find a way to fit in when he left his small community and went off to university….

At VIU, 13 and a half million dollars in new funding will support 500 Indigenous students attending and completing their programs of study, while benefiting over 1,800 Indigenous students with on-campus and community services.