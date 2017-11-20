Kaiser says these chairs are high-profile and offer young athletes mentors who they can look up too. //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Kaiser2.wav These three honorary chairs have competed at the highest level and have shown their tremendous dedication. Bill Keserich:

He’s earned a Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of dedication to soccer in the Cowichan Valley. He served as the President of the Cowichan Valley Soccer Association for many years and was in the first class of enshrinees to the North Cowichan Sports Wall of Fame in 2008. Lynne Beecroft:

She played for the University of Victoria Vikettes Field Hockey team for five years, appearing in the Canada West Final every year, winning it twice. Beecroft played for the Canadian women’s field hockey team for nine years, highlighted by a silver medal in the 1983 World Cup and an appearance in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California. She was inducted into the University of Victoria Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 and her coaching career with the UVic Vikettes field hockey team is highlighted by 11 gold medals, eight silver, and seven bronze medals. Richard ‘Bear’ Peter:

His sport is Wheelchair Basketball and he has had a tremendous amount of success. He was part of Canada’s back-to-back Paralympic championship teams in the 2000 and 2004 Summer Games (silver in 2008, another gold in 2012) and a World Championship in 2006. He’s a proud member of Cowichan Tribes and served as Canada’s only First Nation’s player on the 2012 Paralympic team in Beijing, China.