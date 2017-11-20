Kaiser says these chairs are high-profile and offer young athletes mentors who they can look up too.
These three honorary chairs have competed at the highest level and have shown their tremendous dedication.
Bill Keserich:
He’s earned a Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of dedication to soccer in the Cowichan Valley. He served as the President of the Cowichan Valley Soccer Association for many years and was in the first class of enshrinees to the North Cowichan Sports Wall of Fame in 2008.
Lynne Beecroft:
She played for the University of Victoria Vikettes Field Hockey team for five years, appearing in the Canada West Final every year, winning it twice. Beecroft played for the Canadian women’s field hockey team for nine years, highlighted by a silver medal in the 1983 World Cup and an appearance in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California. She was inducted into the University of Victoria Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 and her coaching career with the UVic Vikettes field hockey team is highlighted by 11 gold medals, eight silver, and seven bronze medals.
Richard ‘Bear’ Peter: