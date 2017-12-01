The Cowichan Valley hosts the 2018 B.C. Summer Games next July.
The volunteer recruitment drive kicks off in conjunction with Hometown Hockey in Duncan on the 20 and 21 of January.
Vice President of the B.C. Summer Games, Mona Kaiser says people can volunteer in a variety of areas that they’re most interested in.
Kaiser says registration is open now, but those interested should wait until January.
To register, visit: https://www.bcgames.org/Volunteers/VolunteerfortheGames.aspx