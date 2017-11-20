The mayor of Ladysmith says a new economic development strategy will lead to a turn-key program ready to be implemented for the Town.

Aaron Stone says the strategy will be built with input from the Town, CVRD, Stz’uminus, Chamber and the Downtown Business Association.

Stone says an economic development strategy will help focus the efforts of all the parties involved toward economic growth, job creation and tax diversity…..

The economic development strategy is expected to be done in late Spring of 2018.

50 per cent of the funding the for the initiative came from the Island Coastal Economic Trust.