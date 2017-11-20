The North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. introduced Coffee with a Cop last year, and after another successful installment, it may become a regular initiative.

Local police officers met with the public to talk about a wide range of topics, the two at the forefront centered around a new North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. detachment and the fate of the Shawnigan Lake station.

Inspector, Ray Carfantan began the program last year before transferring to the Okanagan and Sergeant, Chris Swain says he wanted to tweak the program.