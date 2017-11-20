Construction on a new spill response base for the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation in Nanaimo will start early in 2018.

It means the base currently located in Duncan will close but those staff will be offered jobs in either Nanaimo or the new base in Sidney.

Michael Lowry says the base will provide initial rapid response for eastern Vancouver Island and will have the capacity to deliver equipment for a 20,000 tonne spill within 36 hours of activation.

Lowry says the Corporation is hosting an open house in Nanaimo tomorrow (Tues, Nov 21) at the Best Western Dorchester Hotel on Church Street between 5 and 8…..

The Nanaimo base will include moorage for 15 vessels and will employ about 35 people.