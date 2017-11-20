Distracted driving is killing pedestrians.

It’s getting darker earlier and I.C.B.C. is encouraging drivers to exercise more caution while traveling through intersections.

In fact, 76% of all pedestrian/vehicle collisions occur at intersections and one in five people killed in these types of incidents are pedestrians.

Vancouver Island ranks second only to the Lower Mainland for the region of B.C. with the most pedestrian related motor vehicle incidents at intersections.

Driver distraction is the number one cause of pedestrian injury, so as I.C.B.C. says “leave your phone alone.”