The Cowichan Hospital Auxiliary has provided local healthcare facilities with a new weapon in the fight against long-term and life-threatening illness.

The auxiliary has donated $40,000 to the Cowichan District Hospital and the money is going to the purchase of nine new Computerized Ambulatory Drug Delivery pumps.

These pumps will help doctors and palliative nursing staff to help alleviate pain and discomfort.

The pumps will also help patients in palliative care who are living in Cairnsmore Place and Cowichan Lodge.

More information is available at www.cowichanhospitalauxiliary.com.