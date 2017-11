Five Douglas Fir trees in Art Mann Park will be taken down over the next few weeks.

The Municipality of North Cowichan says a risk assessment evaluation by an arborist was done and the trees have been compromised.

Some of them are candidates for wildlife trees.

That means the tops will be removed and the trees will be cut low enough so the truck is sound but they’ll be left standing for woodpeckers and other wildlife to use.

Two of the trees will be removed completely.