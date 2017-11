The NDP MP for Nanaimo Ladysmith is standing her ground.

The Liberals are blocking debate on Sheila Malcolmson’s abandoned vessels legislation.

Malcolmson told the House of Commons her legislation can compliment The Liberal’s Bill C-64…..

Malcolmson could become the first MP in history to force her colleagues in the House of Commons into a secret ballot to spark debate on her legislation when she appeals to the House of Commons Speaker.