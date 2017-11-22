Next Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday”, a day when people are invited to get together to raise money and awareness about favourite causes and think about others.

David Forrester, VIU’s Advancement Manager says at Vancouver Island University, donors can choose where their money will go and options include entrance awards for students transitioning from VIU Cowichan’s Adult Basic Education program into first-year university courses….

Forrester says donations made on Giving Tuesday can have double the impact, as there are limited matching funds available to the campaign this year from the VIU Foundation, and 100 per cent of every donation will go directly to the fund chosen by the donor.