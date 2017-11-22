The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP is investigating a report of animal cruelty. Mounties say they got a report yesterday (Tues) after images of a cat being drugged, shaved and bleached were shared with a Duncan teenager by a group of teens she used to associate with. A 20 year old man has been arrested and may be charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal further charges are being considered on other youth who were involved.

Corporal Tammy Douglas says she understands the issue is an emotional one for people but police are asking people to let the investigators do their job….

The SPCA has also been involved and the file remains under investigation.