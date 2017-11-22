White foamy waters of a mountain river, moving fast over large boulders and stones.

Most of Vancouver Island is subject to high streamflow advisories and that includes the Cowichan Valley.

With all the wet weather we’ve had in the area of late, rivers and streams have high water levels and are dangerously fast.

Emergency Program Coordinator with the Cowichan Valley Regional District, Sybille Sanderson says the danger is lurking on area roadways.



//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Sanderson1.wav Sanderson says people need to stay away from waterways. The South Island advisory takes in the Chemainus, Cowichan, and Koksilah rivers along with all the surrounding waterways.

The Regional District of Nanaimo has had reports of flooding in low-lying areas, but no reports of flooding have been reported in the Cowichan Valley.