The 2017 edition of the Labour Market Outlook is projecting 917,000 job openings in the next decade in B.C.

According to the Outlook, replacing retirees will be the source of 70 per cent of the upcoming job openings and the rest of the jobs will be as a result of economic growth. Eight out of 10 jobs will require some post-secondary education or training with 42 per cent of them requiring a diploma, certificate or apprenticeship training.

36 per cent of them will require a bachelor’s, graduate or professional degree or significant work experience.

For the 2017 edition of the B.C. Labour Market Outlook, visit: http://workbc.ca/labourmarketoutlook