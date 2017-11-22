The federal government announced it’s 10-year, 40 billion dollar national housing strategy Thursday afternoon in Ottawa.

While it sounds good, Cowichan-Langford-Malahat M.P., Alistair MacGregor says because 90% of the funding is backloaded to 2019, affordable housing in the Cowichan Valley, especially in areas where the need is dire, will either remain the same or deteriorate.

Cowichan Tribes is experiencing a housing shortage and MacGregor says Indigenous communities having to wait even longer is frustrating.