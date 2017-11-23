Master Carvers from the Ladysmith and Tofino areas are behind the newly unveiled Yos pole on Malahat First Nation land near Shawnigan Creek.

The pole is located along the Trans-Canada Trail and was created by Moy Sutherland of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and John Marston from Stz’uminus First Nation.

The trail includes the nine-kilometre Malahat Connector and Director of Lands with the Malahat Nation, Shannon Ralfs says it means jobs for nation members.