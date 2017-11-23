Master Carvers from the Ladysmith and Tofino areas are behind the newly unveiled Yos pole on Malahat First Nation land near Shawnigan Creek.
The pole is located along the Trans-Canada Trail and was created by Moy Sutherland of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and John Marston from Stz’uminus First Nation.
The trail includes the nine-kilometre Malahat Connector and Director of Lands with the Malahat Nation, Shannon Ralfs says it means jobs for nation members.
Ralfs says the trail spans approximately 20 kilometres, three kilometres of which run through traditional Malahat First Nation land.
The trail runs from the south end of Shawnigan Lake at Sooke Lake Road all the way to the Humpback Reservoir in Langford.
One of the goals of this trail is to promote relationship building between the First Nation, the C.V.R.D. and local municipalities.