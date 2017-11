Temperature records were broken yesterday (Wed) throughout B.C. when a warm front rolled through.

A new record was set on the Malahat when the mercury hit 15 and in Duncan it hit 15 point 6 degrees Celsius, also a new record.

Cooler weather is expected to move in today (Thurs) and return temperatures to near normal which means daytime highs around the 7 mark and lows of about 2.

The wind is expected to pick up again and more rainy weather is on the way.