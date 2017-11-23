The Speaker of the House of Commons has granted Sheila Malcolmson’s request for a secret ballot vote which would allow debate on her abandoned vessels legislation.

The Nanaimo Ladysmith MP says the vote will be held next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday and the results will be announced before the sitting on Thursday….

If the bill ends up back in the House, it will be debated on December 6th.

The request for a secret ballot to the speaker is historic and has never been done before.

It came down to that after the Liberals blocked debate on Malcolmson’s bill saying they’ve already introduced abandoned vessels legislation.