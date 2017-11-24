The way British Columbians vote is under the microscope following an announcement from the Attorney General in Victoria on Thursday, November 24.
Voters have an opportunity to weigh in on what next year’s electoral reform referendum should look like, detailing what needs to change.
Attorney General, David Eby says the way B.C. votes should be in the hands of the people who cast the ballots.
Eby says British Columbians need to take advantage of this opportunity.
The key elements of the referendum include the design of ballots, the choice of voting systems, and how public funding should be distributed during the referendum campaign.
The electoral reform referendum must be completed before November 30, 2018, and you can weigh in by visiting www.engage.bc.ca/HowWeVote.