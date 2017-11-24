If it seems like the line-ups at the B.C. Ferries terminals on Vancouver Island are longer than normal, it’s because they are.

The transportation giant recently released its second-quarter results and passenger levels are at a 20 year high and vehicle traffic was the highest B.C. Ferries has ever seen.

B.C. Ferries posted net earnings of more than 98 million dollars from June to September.

The company is offering holiday pricing from December 21-January 3, where under-height vehicles will get on the vessels for just 39 dollars.