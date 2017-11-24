Planning is underway ahead of Hometown Hockey rolling into Duncan on January 20 and 21 of next year.

Minor hockey is always a huge part of the event, which is hosted by Canadian broadcasting icon, Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

John Elzinga is the General Manager of the Community Services Department at the C.V.R.D. and he says the three local hockey associations, the C.V.R.D., and Rogers Hometown Hockey are busy planning the ball hockey tournament.