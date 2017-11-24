Planning is underway ahead of Hometown Hockey rolling into Duncan on January 20 and 21 of next year.
Minor hockey is always a huge part of the event, which is hosted by Canadian broadcasting icon, Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.
John Elzinga is the General Manager of the Community Services Department at the C.V.R.D. and he says the three local hockey associations, the C.V.R.D., and Rogers Hometown Hockey are busy planning the ball hockey tournament.
Elzinga says planning on what the minor hockey aspect of the two-day event will look like is a priority right now.
The three minor hockey associations represented are the Cowichan Valley, Kerry Park, and Lake Cowichan associations.
The Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks face off as part of Hometown Hockey on January 21.