While many high streamflow advisories are being rescinded on Vancouver Island, one in the Cowichan Valley has been maintained.

The River Forecast Centre has maintained the warning for the Cowichan River, as the water is spilling over its banks and moving extremely fast.

High streamflow advisories have been lifted for the Koksilah, Chemainus and Nanaimo Rivers.

The water is very dangerous and the public is asked to stay away from the banks of these rivers.

Flooding has been reported in the Lake Cowichan area