After nine years in operation, the push for volunteers is more important than ever for a Cowichan Valley based charitable organization.
This is a charitable organization that provides winter clothing like mittens to people throughout the region and a few big orders, including one of more than one hundred pairs of mittens, has resulted in the need for more volunteers.
President of the Handmade Hugs Society, Julie McClure says the spirit of people in the Cowichan Valley is what this time of year is all about.
Volunteers make the clothing in their homes and McClure says drivers are in high demand right now.
The delivery day is December 7, but all the warm clothing has to be ready for December 1.
There is also a demand for toiletries, quilts and toothpaste and more information, including volunteering details is available at handmadehugscowichan dot com.