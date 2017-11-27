President of the Handmade Hugs Society, Julie McClure says the spirit of people in the Cowichan Valley is what this time of year is all about.

The delivery day is December 7, but all the warm clothing has to be ready for December 1.

There is also a demand for toiletries, quilts and toothpaste and more information, including volunteering details is available at handmadehugscowichan dot com.

Volunteers make the clothing in their homes and McClure says drivers are in high demand right now.