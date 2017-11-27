The MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford says it’s been obvious from the NDP’s point of view Liberal backbenchers are struggling to defend their colleagues in the House.
Alistair MacGregor says until the scandal broke over Bill C-27, Minister Bill Morneau stood to make millions as a result of a new pension plan the Liberal government was aiming to make room for…..
The Federal Government has been under fire since it introduced Bill C-27.
The bill would allow federally-regulated companies with defined benefit pension plans to convert them to less reliable targeted benefit plans.