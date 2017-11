There are no plans to permanently close Camp Shawnigan, but there won’t be any signs of life there next summer.

That’s because, Charlene Krepiakevich, the president and CEO of Easter Seals BC/Yukon says there’s just no money to operate it…..

Krepiakevich says philanthropic giving is down and that’s why programs at Camp Shawnigan and Camp Squamish are being suspended.

Two hundred kids with disabilities attend Camp Shawnigan each summer.