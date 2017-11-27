Mounties say the body of a man was removed from the BC Ferry Queen of Oak Bay this morning (Mon), but the death is not considered criminal in nature.

There was some talk about the vessel being moved to the cruise ship terminal in Nanaimo but BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall says that vessel was not the one involved in the incident this morning (Mon)……

The body of the man was discovered by BC Ferries staff as the vessel pulled into Nanaimo from Horseshoe Bay around 8 this morning (Mon).

The case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service and no other information is being released.