Youth from the Cowichan Valley Regional District have been invited to identify areas in the region that need improvement.

Two hundred and fifty youth from eight high schools around the Cowichan Region participated in the design competition and 12 projects were chosen to move forward.

Senior Planner with the CVRD, Bev Suderman says the project aimed to engage local youth in the community and the planning process….

Suderman says the projects represent a range of ideas that will be presented to the public tomorrow night (Thurs), starting at 6:30 at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.