ICBC will be picking 200 of its customers for a pilot project aimed at reducing the incidence of distracted driving.

A combination of telematics and phone apps will sense when the vehicle is being driven and can either disable calls and text or send them to a handsfree device in the car.

Road Safety Program Manager, Mark Milner says a second pilot project will involve police….

These pilots are some of the actions the government, ICBC and B.C. police are taking to reduce crashes caused by distracted driving.

78 people died in B.C. last year as a result of distracted driving.