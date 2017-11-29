The Laketown Ranch Benevolent Society has handed 5,000 dollars over to the Cowichan Valley Performing Arts Foundation.

Erin Richards of Laketown Ranch and Wideglide Entertainment says supporting young musicians in the Cowichan Valley is hugely important….

President of the Foundation, Olivia Boudreau says the money will be used to grant scholarships to young, local musicians aged 7 to 16 in the Valley….

The Foundation, formed in 2011, is the only locally-founded, not-for-profit organization in the Cowichan Valley dedicated to providing financial assistance and funding through bursaries and scholarships solely to youth involved in performing arts activities.