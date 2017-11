The 30th annual Ladysmith Light Up is set to go tonight (Thurs).

Festival of Lights chair,┬áDuck Paterson says First Avenue in Ladysmith will be closed at 3 to accommodate all the festivities which include a spaghetti dinner, concessions, entertainment and then Santa will flip the switch on the lights at 6:30…..

Paterson says a good place to park would be Transfer Beach.

As many as 24,000 people attend the Light Up every year.