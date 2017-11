You may think you’re an expert in the consumption of scotch, but an expert in the finer details of the spirit is in Duncan on Thursday, November 29.

The Duncan Community Lodge is the host site for a scotch tasting and Executive Director of the Clements Centre, Dominic Rockall says food will be provided. //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Rockall2.wav

//www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Rockall1.wav The tasting starts at 6:30 p.m. For ticket information, call 250-746-4135. He says a scotch expert will be on hand telling people what to look for in the drink.