The body of a boater, reported missing out of Cowichan Bay, has been located.

The body was discovered by someone walking the beach in North Saanich.

42 year old Daniel Borthwick, of Cowichan Bay, went missing last week.

A search for him was launched after his zodiac washed up in Deep Cove Bay.

Foul play is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service is investigating.