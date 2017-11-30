Vancouver Island is a haven for senior citizens, but a bed shortage in the Cowichan Valley has contributed to an over-extended health system.

Last August, Island Health issued a request for proposals to gain 40 to 60 new and replacement residential care beds and recently announced that an 80-bed facility will be opening in the Cowichan Valley in late 2019.

Director of Residential Care with Island Health, Tim Orr says the new facility will help ease the demands of other care facilities and hospitals throughout the region.

Groundbreaking is expected in March 2018 and the facility will be located at the corner of York and Beverly.

The cost to operate the new facility will be approximately five million dollars a year.