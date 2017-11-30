C.U.P.E. local 358 and the Municipality of North Cowichan have ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

The sticking point in negotiations centred around the provincial government’s announcement, effective January 1, 2018, that M.S.P. premiums would be cut in half.

Employees wanted those cost-savings directed at their benefits and C.U.P.E. national representative and lead negotiator, Ian McLean says this is a good deal that runs through 2020.