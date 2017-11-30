Earlier this week, the provincial government announced significant tax cuts to non-residential electricity costs for B.C. businesses.

This will mean huge savings for Catalyst Paper and the Crofton Mill in particular.

According to a 2017 report, Catalyst Paper spends more than $138 million dollars a year on power, including approximately $10 million dollars in provincial sales tax.

North Cowichan Mayor, Jon Lefebure says this tax break will make the local mill much more competitive.