Earlier this week, the provincial government announced significant tax cuts to non-residential electricity costs for B.C. businesses.
This will mean huge savings for Catalyst Paper and the Crofton Mill in particular.
According to a 2017 report, Catalyst Paper spends more than $138 million dollars a year on power, including approximately $10 million dollars in provincial sales tax.
North Cowichan Mayor, Jon Lefebure says this tax break will make the local mill much more competitive.
Lefebure says this tax cut means a lot to not just the local mill, but the entire forest industry.
Catalyst Paper is B.C. Hydro’s biggest customer, and Lefebure, along with other B.C. mayors sent Opposition House Leader, Mike de Jong a letter, requesting help for the struggling saw and pulp mills in the province.