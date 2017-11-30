At the last North Cowichan council meeting, the board decided to remove the funding for a project worth almost $1.8 million dollars.

The argument Greg Gerbis made to council was that allowing public access into the Somenos Marsh by way of the York Road pedestrian bridge would destroy the habitat for birds and other animals and council agreed to remove the project from the budget.

However, by removing this project from the budget, questions remain about what that money will be used for.

North Cowichan Mayor, Jon Lefebure says with the removal of this item, road projects may commence.