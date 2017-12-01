The Clements Centre operations are on the move.
The Centre provides services to people including life skills, day programs, and group homes for adults and is moving its child development operations into the old Island Oak High School.
Executive Director of the Clements Centre, Dominic Rockall says after the program moves into the new building, major renovations will commence.
Rockall says the facility does a lot in the community.
Rockall says the existing location is at 5856 Clements Street, adding that operations have outgrown that facility.
More information is available at http://www.clementscentre.org/