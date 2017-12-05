The Solicitor General still hasn’t made a decision regarding the fate of the Shawnigan Lake R.C.M.P. detachment.

It was expected that Mike Farnworth would have a decision on the future of policing in the South Cowichan by the end of November, but as it stands right now, no decision has been reached. Green Party M.L.A. for the Cowichan Valley, Sonia Furstenau submitted more than one thousand petitions to the legislature and she says the Solicitor General understands the gravity of this decision.