Four new direct flights to Toronto will help the Nanaimo Airport become the Central Island’s gateway to the world.

That’s according to Mike Hooper, President and CEO of the Nanaimo Airport.

Hooper says Air Canada Rouge will operate the flight Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays using a 136-seat Airbus….

The flights will start in June of 2018 and Hooper says the additional traffic through the Airport should help boost the passenger numbers through the facility closer to the 400,000 mark.