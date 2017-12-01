The Province has announced a one time, 5 million dollar injection to support violence-against-women programs and transition house services.

Joanne Baker, executive director, of the BC Society of Transition Houses says it is important it is to prevent violence through education and some of the funding will go to the Violence is Preventable Program that’s delivered in schools throughout the province…..

Victim service and violence-against-women programs throughout the province will share 4 million dollars, 800,000 dollars will support inter-agency case assessment teams of police officers, victim service workers, transition house service providers and others who provide victim safety in high-risk domestic violence cases.

The remaining 200,000 will be used to enhance education and prevention programs.