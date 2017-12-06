Voter apathy, indifferent decision-making, and a broken system are all reasons why the N.D.P. and Green Party’s are working together.

Cowichan Valley Green Party M.L.A., Sonia Furstenau and Maple Ridge-Mission N.D.P. M.L.A., Bob D’eith are part of a working group which is meant to take a hard look at proportional representation.

Furstenau says in the ‘first past the post’ system,’ voter apathy is rampant because many potential voters don’t feel they have a say in the electoral process.