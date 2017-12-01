Building permits are up in the Cowichan Valley with year to date totals increasing by 20 per cent to 124 point 4 million dollars.

Rory Kulmala, of the Vancouver Island Construction Association says much of the activity in the Valley is a mix of construction…..

Kulmala says in many other communities on the on the Island it’s residential construction that’s driving the activity.

Year-to-date, on the Island building permits rose 18 per cent to 1 point 8 billion dollars, with residential permits spiking 23 per cent to one point 3 billion and non-residential permits were up five per cent to 411 million dollars.