It’s a health issue, not a moral issue.

That’s how Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions characterizes the overdose crisis we are in.

Darcy has announced the province is beefing up support for regional teams to proactively identify and support people at risk of overdose, it will allow wider access to substitution drug treatment, will expand outreach programs and increase the availability of Naloxone.

John Hedican, who lives in Courtenay, lost his 26 year old son in April to, what he calls, not an overdose, but rather fentanyl poisoning…..

Hedican says the federal government needs to step up the plate and ensure there is a safe source of all drugs and then it needs to decriminalize them, much like Portugal has done.